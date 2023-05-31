Here's all you need to know about human- metapneumovirus as it registers 11% rise in US case count this spring

While viruses like RSV and the flu may grab the spotlight, there's a sneaky little pathogen that has been quietly making its mark - human While viruses like RSV and the flu may grab the spotlight, there's a sneaky little pathogen that has been quietly making its mark - human metapneumovirus (HMPV). It's like the underdog of the viral world, commonly overlooked and underappreciated. But don't be fooled by its lack of fame; HMPV has been causing a stir this spring. According to the CDC, the number of HMPV cases skyrocketed, with a staggering 11% of tested specimens coming back positive for this elusive virus in mid-March.

Human metapneumovirus is an infection that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract.

It seems that as people resume their regular lives and embrace social interactions, infectious diseases like hMPV find their opportunity to spread. So, while it may not have the same household recognition as its viral counterparts, hMPV is undoubtedly making its presence known in the world of infectious diseases.

What is human metapneumovirus (hMPV)?

Human metapneumovirus is an infection that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract. It was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the same family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Are the symptoms of hMPV similar to a common cold?

Yes, in most cases, symptoms of hMPV are mild and resemble those of a cold. These symptoms typically include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In healthy individuals, symptoms usually resolve on their own within two to five days.

Who is at a higher risk of developing severe disease from hMPV?

Young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a greater risk of developing more severe disease. They may experience wheezing, difficulty breathing, and asthma flare-ups. Secondary infections like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia can also occur, requiring medical attention.

How is hMPV transmitted?

Similar to other respiratory viruses, hMPV spreads through close contact with infected individuals, coughing, sneezing, and touching objects contaminated with the virus. It is more likely to circulate during the winter and spring months, along with other common viruses like the flu and cold viruses.

Is there a specific treatment or vaccine for hMPV?

Currently, there is no specific antiviral therapy or vaccine for hMPV. Most cases resolve on their own, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms. Over-the-counter medications can be used to control pain, fever, and congestion. In severe cases, medical care may be necessary, and a doctor might prescribe a temporary inhaler and steroids to alleviate wheezing. It is important to note that antibiotics are not effective against viral infections, but they may be used to treat bacterial pneumonia that can occur as a complication of hMPV infection.

Why is there increased awareness of hMPV now?

The public's heightened attention to identifying the causes of infections, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a greater focus on other viruses and the diseases they cause. This increased awareness has brought hMPV to the forefront, highlighting its impact on respiratory health.

How can I protect myself and others from hMPV?

Practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick, can help reduce the risk of hMPV transmission. Additionally, following general respiratory illness prevention measures, like getting vaccinated against the flu and maintaining a healthy immune system, can provide added protection.

As we navigate the ongoing challenges of respiratory infections, including hMPV, it is crucial to stay informed, seek medical attention when necessary, and prioritize preventive measures to safeguard our health and the well-being of those around us.

