Royal revelations! Here's what Prince William has to say about his feud with Prince Harry

In a surprising revelation, Prince William has finally spoken out about the ongoing feud with his brother, Prince Harry, and addressed the relevance of the Royal Family in a candid interview. The future king admitted that not everyone sees the point of the monarchy, while acknowledging that the public feud with Harry has overshadowed their work.

During the interview, Prince William acknowledged that the public's attention has been consumed by the family drama, stating that it has "taken up far more airtime" than anticipated. However, he emphasized that despite the controversy, the royals are dedicated to helping people and making a positive impact.

The high-profile feud between the brothers escalated dramatically after Prince Harry's controversial autobiography, Spare, in which he disclosed private family matters. The revelations strained the already fragile relationship between the two. Earlier this year, Harry claimed that William had reached a £1 million deal with The Sun's publishers to avoid further legal action.

The tension between the brothers was further heightened when they were kept apart at King Charles' coronation. Since the funeral of the Queen last September, Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the rest of the Royal Family.

In the interview with The Times, Prince William outlined his plans to tackle homelessness, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana. He revealed that he would be launching a significant project through the Royal Foundation, marking his first major initiative as heir to the throne.

Addressing criticisms about the Royal Family's role, Prince William highlighted the extensive charitable work and engagements they undertake throughout the year. He emphasized that it is part of their duty to shine a spotlight on various causes, individuals, and interests, and to offer assistance wherever possible.

While the royal feud continues to capture headlines, Prince William remains committed to his philanthropic endeavors and aims to make a positive impact on society, just as his beloved mother did.

As the future king, Prince William's actions and words carry significant weight. His determination to contribute to the betterment of society serves as a reminder of the broader purpose of the Royal Family, even in the midst of personal and public controversies.

With the world watching their every move, the question remains: Will the royal brothers find common ground and reconcile their differences for the sake of the monarchy and their shared legacy?