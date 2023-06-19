Home / World News / ‘Wish you a special Father’s Day’: King Charles posts photo of Prince Harry in Instagram tribute despite ongoing feud

BySumanti Sen
Jun 19, 2023 07:15 AM IST

The series of images also includes those of King Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her late dad, Bruce Shand

King Charles III mentioned Prince Harry in a Father’s Day post despite the pair’s ongoing feud. Charles shared a sweet throwback post on Instagram of Prince William and Harry. The post was shared by the Instagram handle, ‘theroyalfamily’.

King Charles shared a sweet throwback post on Instagram of Prince William and Harry (theroyalfamily/Instagram)
“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” Charles captioned the photo. The series of images also includes those of Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her late dad, Bruce Shand.

The photo of Charles with his sons was taken on August 16, 1997, which was just two weeks before the children’s mom, Princess Diana, died in a horrific car crash. At the time, William and Harry were on holiday with their father at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

These photos were shared by Charles as reports claim he and Harry currently share a strained relationship. It was reported most recently that Charleswas “sad and bewildered” by the legal actions Harry launched against a British newspaper group. Charles also reportedly claimed he was saddened by the attacks Harry continuously launched on the UK’s institutions.

Harry is, at present, entangled in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. He alleged that the newspaper group used illegal phone hacking to publish various stories about him between 1996 and 2011. Last week, Harry’s 55-page witness statement was released. He said in the statement that in his opinion, the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom,” according to The Sunday Times. A source close to the palace has now revealed to the news outlet that Charles was distressed about Harry’s continued acquisitions against his royal kin.

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour because it just keeps going,” the source reportedly said.

Harry did not meet Charles or his brother, Prince William, when he recently visited the UK to testify in his case. It was reported that he was not even invited to his father’s 75th birthday parade to be held later this week.

prince charles harry government princess diana press father's day
