Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general

The dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM Canine Program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Washington
The military working dog who sustained minor injuries during the raid on the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has returned to service.
The military working dog who sustained minor injuries during the raid on the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has returned to service.( Reuters photo)
         

A US service dog who was injured during the raid at the hideout of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria has returned to service, a top American general said.

The dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM Canine Program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Wednesday.

“He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vest beneath the compound,” the general said, adding the dog, whose name was not revealed, has returned to duty.

Also Watch l ‘He died like a dog, coward:’ Donald Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killing 

McKenzie said that US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the US forces.

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilize individuals who express hostile intent, he said.

These special dogs are very good at scenting humans and going after them when they’re not immediately obvious. Baghdadi’s safe house in northwest Syria was stormed on Sunday by special forces along with military working dogs and chased the world’s most wanted terrorist leader as he tried to flee. He was cornered in a tunnel beneath the building.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 08:19 IST

PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi's deadly haze
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
Jeffrey Epstein's injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
