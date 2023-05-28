'He's been brainwashed', Royal Expert claims Harry has finally woken up to truth about marriage to Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, has made a sensational claim regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Burrell sensationally claims that the marriage between Harry and Meghan is intact only because the Duke of Sussex is waiting for his children to grow up.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(File Photo)

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said on GB News Friday.

“I personally know Harry and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature. I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d[Meghan Markle] keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them," said Burrell.

“Because of all of that, I think Harry will try to stick with the program for as long as he possibly can,” he added.

Notably, Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler had recently claimed that Prince Harry might return or buy a property in the UK to continue his ties with the home country.

Backing Harrold's claims, Burrell said: “I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

“There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment,” he added.

Currently, Prince Harry resides with his wife and children in California, where he moved to in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. Harry attended his father, King Charles' coronation but left for America the same day. Co-incidentally, his son Archie's 4th birthday fell on the same date and it was a possible reason for Harry's hurried departure.