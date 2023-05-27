Donald Trump's son ends up insulting former POTUS while taking a dig at Ron DeSantis

Ever since Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has plunged himself in the race to become next USA President, he has come under the lens of Donald Trump supporters. Both DeSantis and Trump being Republican Party members, are first aiming to grab the Republican presidential nomination. Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump(Twitter)

On Thursday, in a bid to size down and verbally attack DeSantis, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. goofed up and ended up insulting his own father. During his online show "Triggered With Donald Trump Jr." , he criticised DeSantis and highlighted that the Governor of Florida came across as "nasally” and “effeminate" with his voice without visuals.

However, at one point during his podcast, he goofed up and got the names mixed. Trump Jr. intended to mock and take a dig at DeSantis' personality and energy levels but instead used his father's name.

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” said Trump Jr accidently.

Trump Jr wanted to insult DeSantis by doing a comparison with Jeb Bush who is a former governor of Florida and was the Republican Party's favourite when Trump Sr won the Republican primary in 2016.

Interestingly, at the moment, DeSantis looks to be the biggest rival of Trump Sr in the Republican presidential nomination race. But in comparison to Trump Sr, DeSantis has a long way to go as he lags by more than 30 points in most polling averages. DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign on Twitter on Wednesday but technical glitches proved to be dampener.

Meanwhile, Trump Sr attacked DeSantis on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“His whole campaign will be a disaster,” said Trump.

However, Trump Sr also faces huge challenges in the form of legal cases, sexual assault charges, charges of election subversion etc.