Comfortably Dumb: Roger Waters sparks row after dressing up as Nazi officer at concert in Germany

Nazis have been gone for long but despite the grave wrongdoings by them in between 1930-1945, the fascination towards Hitler's creation lingers in different parts of the world in various ways. During a recent live performances in Germany., former Pink Flyod musician Roger Waters dressed up in an outfit resembling that of a Nazi SS officer. Pictures of Roger from the event have gone viral on social media, drawing much flak from across the globe. Roger Waters during his concert in Germany(Twitter)

During Roger's show, the name of Anne Frank was also projected on a giant screen. Notably, Frank was a Jewish girl who recorded her horrific experiences while in hiding during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. She wrote a dairy accounting the troubled times and it got published as a book named "The Diary of a Young Girl."

Meanwhile, Jewish News has reported that the German police have started a investigation into Roger's actions during his concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on 17 May.

Police chief inspector Martin Halweg said: “The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people (140 Paragraph 4 of the German criminal Code).

“The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace. After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment,” the police chief inspector added.

Independent has reported that Roger's show kicked off the show with a statement which read: “On a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite."

“Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly.”

Notably, Roger is often accused of being anti-semitic and for his blatant voice against Israel. He has previously compare the Israeli government's actions against Palestinians to the oppression and injustice committed by Nazis under Hitler.

Roger is set to perform in another concert in Frankfurt on Sunday. There are reports that protestors might demonstrate outside the venue for Roger's anti-semitic stance and latest controversy.