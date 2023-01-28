Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in east Jerusalem which killed 7

Hezbollah on Saturday praised the deadly attack at a synagogue in east Jerusalem that killed seven people and wounded three others, reported Reuters citing the Iran-backed group's statement. Led by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah since 1992, Hezbollah is known to have been among the first Islamic resistance groups in the Middle East to use several tactics of suicide bombing, assassination, capturing foreign soldiers, murders, and hijackings.

Apart from Hezbollah, the Islamic Hamas movement also celebrated the attack by firing into the air, and in the West Bank cars honked and fireworks were shot into the sky, reported Bloomberg.

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue during the Jewish Sabbath on Friday - sparking widespread violence. According to Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai, the shooting was “one of the worst attacks we have encountered in recent years”, reported the news agency AFP.

While the gunman - identified as a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem -tried to flee the scene in a car, the police quickly tracked him down. He was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, reported AP.

Notably, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack came a month after the new government in Israel led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took over, and a massive escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

