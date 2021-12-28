e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision-guided missiles.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:29 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Beirut
The Iran backed Hezbollah is a sworn enemy of Israel, with which it has had a series of confrontations, including a full-scale war in 2006
The Iran backed Hezbollah is a sworn enemy of Israel, with which it has had a series of confrontations, including a full-scale war in 2006(REUTERS)
         

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago, saying Israel’s efforts to prevent it from acquiring them have failed.

Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nasrallah said that when Israel threatened through a US official to target a Hezbollah facility in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate for any such attack.

Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision-guided missiles.

During the four-hour interview, Nasrallah said there are many matters related to his group that Israel has no knowledge of because those are kept in a “very tight circle.”

Nasrallah also said that the last few weeks of the administration of US President Donald Trump are critical and must be treated with care. He called Trump “angry” and “crazy.”

The Iran backed Hezbollah is a sworn enemy of Israel, with which it has had a series of confrontations, including a full-scale war in 2006.

Nasrallah repeated vows that Iran and its allies will avenge the US killing of the commander of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Qassim Soleimani, in a drone attack a year ago in Iraq.

“That revenge is coming no matter how long it takes,” he told Al-Mayadeen TV, sitting with a picture of Soleimani to his left.

Nasrallah also vowed to avenge Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year.

Addressing the incoming US administration of President Joe Biden, Nasrallah said Iran would not negotiate with the US on behalf of its allies or discuss conflicts in the region. He said Tehran would talk with Washington only about the Iranian nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew.

tags
top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In