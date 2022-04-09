Amid high drama, Pak assembly adjourned; Imran Khan trust vote today: 10 points

Imran Khan is bracing for a trust vote on Saturday after Pakistan's Supreme Court in an unprecedented ruling on Thursday defined the rejection of no confidence motion - submitted by the opposition in parliament on March 8 - as "unconstitutional". This will be the second big test for Khan within a week after his first attempt to call fresh polls failed on Sunday. The country - where no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term since independence - is set to see high drama after witnessing a turbulent political week. "There should also be a discussion on the issue of international conspiracy today," National assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said as the session began. The session has been briefly adjourned till 12:30 pm local time amid high drama and opposition attacks.

Here are the latest updates on Pakistan's political crisis:

1. In another dramatic address to the nation, the 69-year-old cricketer-politician on Friday said: "I will not accept an imported government. I'm ready for a struggle." Khan, who was elected to power in 2018 with promises of bringing a change, has now been accused of derailing the national economy.

2. "There is no limit to Niazi's lies, fabrications & lust for power. The nation knows his ‘respect’ for parliament, constitution & court. Today’s speech is an insult to the sacrifices of our soldiers! (sic)," Shehbaz Sharif, leader of opposition, tweeted on Friday night.

3. On Saturday, as the session began, Sharif said: “I hope you (Speaker) will carry out today's proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order. I urge you to stand for the constitution and law. You must catch this moment with your conviction.” The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader has emerged as the opposition's choice to replace Khan.

4. “It is the constitutional right of the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the government, and it's the government's duty to defend it,"Pak's foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying in the assembly on Saturday.

5. After back-to-back hearings for several days, the Supreme Court on Thursday - in a landmark judgement - ruled for a fresh trust vote. Pakistan president Arif Alvi had dissolved the assembly earlier this week.

6. The National Assembly's deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, on Sunday had rejected a no confidence trust vote within minutes after the session started.

7. Minutes later, Khan - in an address to nation - suggested a fresh election for the nation.

8. He even suggested a name for the post of caretaker PM in a letter to the president - former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed.

9. The Pak Army has distanced itself from the current political events despite backing the cricketer-politician earlier.

10. The political crisis in Pakistan comes at a time when Sri Lanka too is facing unrest and an economic crisis.

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI)

