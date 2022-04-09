Home / World News / LIVE: Imran Khan braces for 2nd big test in a week amid opposition attacks
Live

LIVE: Imran Khan braces for 2nd big test in a week amid opposition attacks

  • Pakistan's national assembly will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister.
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully.&nbsp;
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

In a big blow to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plans of fresh elections, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday restored the national assembly - days after it was dissolved by president Arif Alvi, without any no-trust vote against Khan. 

After an unprecedented rejection by the deputy speaker of the no-confidence motion last week, massive criticism followed with opposition leaders calling the move “unconstitutional”. 

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister. Reportedly, session of the national assembly has been called at 11:00 am IST. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 09, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi present in the National Assembly

    Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi present in the National Assembly

  • Apr 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on no-confidence motion

    Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:48 AM IST

    Voting on no-trust motion can shift to next week, reports Pak's Geo News

    Voting on no-trust motion can shift to next week, says federal minister for information and law Fawad Chaudhry: Pakistan's Geo News

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:44 AM IST

    Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad

    Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad on the day of no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:39 AM IST

    Leave Pakistan & move to India if you like it so much: Maryam Nawaz to Imran Khan

    After Imran Khan had praised India during his address on Friday, former Pakistan Prime Minister's daughter Maryam Nawaz told him to leave Pakistan and move to India.

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:23 AM IST

    Will not tolerate a foreign government, says Imran Khan

    Pakistan Prime Minister Iran Khan while addressing the nation on Friday said that he will not tolerate the installation of a “foreign government” in Pakistan. He asserted that he will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens. 

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Members of national assembly begin to arrive at Parliament house: Pak media

    Members of the National Assembly have started to arrive at Parliament House ahead of the no-trust vote following the Supreme Court order, reports Pakistani media

  • Apr 09, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    Pakistan national assembly expected to begin at 11 am IST

    Pakistan national assembly session of no-trust vote against Imran Khan is expected to start at 11 am IST. 

  • Apr 09, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    No superpower can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan 

    A day after Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the national assembly deputy speaker's ruling on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan,  the Pakistan prime minister lauded India as “khuddar qaum” (self-respecting people), saying no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country.

  • Apr 09, 2022 09:30 AM IST

    Imran Khan to face no-trust vote today

    Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to face the no-trust vote today. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan imran khan
world news

‘Now Imran Khan can divorce Bushra Bibi’: Taslima Nasreen's jibe amid turmoil

Amid Pakistan's political turmoil, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been accused of corruption, after her friend Farah Khan fled Pakistan. 
Imran Khan had married his spiritual guide Bushra Bibi in 2018, soon after he won the election.&nbsp;
Imran Khan had married his spiritual guide Bushra Bibi in 2018, soon after he won the election. 
Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica | Video

The Boeing-757 plane, which had taken off from the Juan Santamaria international airport outside San Jose, was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure.
Smoke was billowing from the bright yellow plane of German logistics giant DHL as it ground to a halt.(AFP)
Smoke was billowing from the bright yellow plane of German logistics giant DHL as it ground to a halt.(AFP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

‘Power of Elon Musk’: Photo shows how Starlink helped Ukrainians access internet

  • The internet services were disrupted in Ukraine after Russian invasion in what Putin calls a “special military operation”.
In this image shared by Ukrainian journalist Kristina Berdynskykh, residents of a village in Ukraine's Kyiv region can be seen using mobile phones to access internet via Starlink.(Facebook / Kristina Berdynskykh)
In this image shared by Ukrainian journalist Kristina Berdynskykh, residents of a village in Ukraine's Kyiv region can be seen using mobile phones to access internet via Starlink.(Facebook / Kristina Berdynskykh)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

US would prefer if India moves away from NAM, Russia: Top diplomat

Wendy Sherman said India has made comments on Bucha killing which indicates that the US needs to keep working and helping to support India to understand what is in their national security interest.
New Delhi is believed to have told Washington that the alternative to Russian weapons is costlier.
New Delhi is believed to have told Washington that the alternative to Russian weapons is costlier.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

After Kyiv failure, Donbas emerging as main scene of Russia's battle: Report

Ukraine war: In an article on the US defence department website, an official warned that "the fight for eastern Ukraine will be a knife fight as both sides are familiar with the terrain, population centers and access routes."
Ukraine war: A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region.&nbsp;(AFP)
Ukraine war: A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region. (AFP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

LIVE: Pak parliament session to vote on no confidence motion against Imran Khan

  • Pakistan's national assembly will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister.
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully.&nbsp;(ANI)
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 11:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Imran Niazi to face last ball in Pak Assembly today

  • By bringing the foreign conspiracy into focus, Pakistan PM Imran Niazi is trying to hide the games that he was playing with Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa for extending his own political life.
My way or the highway : Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pak PM Imran Khan Niazi.
My way or the highway : Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pak PM Imran Khan Niazi.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan decodes 'khuddar quam'; Maryam invokes Vajpayee

As Imran Khan was singing peans to India, Maryam Nawaz Sharif reminded him that Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost by one vote and "did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage".
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully.&nbsp;(ANI)
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

No respite in China Covid surge, Germany rejects vaccine mandate: 10 updates

Global Covid-19 update: China is reported to be battling its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic, driven by the BA.2 sublineage of the Omicron variant. Here are the global Covid-19 updates in 10 points.
Residents have swab samples collected in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China.(Bloomberg)
Residents have swab samples collected in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one million this year

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, state media reported.
Participants from abroad will be allowed this year, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement. (File photo)
Participants from abroad will be allowed this year, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement. (File photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 07:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war day 45| Russia accused of over 5,000 crimes of aggression: 10 points

Ukraine war: Zelenskyy said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes.
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine,&nbsp;(AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 07:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election: Report

  • CNN said the Trump Jr. text had been obtained by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The cable news network reported that Trump Jr.'s text made “specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results.”(AP)
The cable news network reported that Trump Jr.'s text made “specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results.”(AP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station

Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Pak PM Imran Khan says no superpower can dictate terms to India: ‘khuddar qaum

  • Pakistan Supreme Court rejected the Deputy Speaker's ruling as unconstitutional and directed to hold a sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10.30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote against Imran Khan.
Televisions broadcast live footage of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, April 8, 2022.(Bloomberg)
Televisions broadcast live footage of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, April 8, 2022.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
world news

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

The attack that some denounced as yet another war crime in the 6-week-old conflict came as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Ukraine's capital where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout.
In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, a train damaged by Russian shelling sits at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.&nbsp;(via AP)
In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, a train damaged by Russian shelling sits at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (via AP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 04:58 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out