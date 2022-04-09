LIVE: Imran Khan braces for 2nd big test in a week amid opposition attacks
- Pakistan's national assembly will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister.
In a big blow to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plans of fresh elections, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday restored the national assembly - days after it was dissolved by president Arif Alvi, without any no-trust vote against Khan.
After an unprecedented rejection by the deputy speaker of the no-confidence motion last week, massive criticism followed with opposition leaders calling the move “unconstitutional”.
Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister. Reportedly, session of the national assembly has been called at 11:00 am IST.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 09, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi present in the National Assembly
Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi present in the National Assembly
-
Apr 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST
Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on no-confidence motion
Pakistan National Assembly meets in Islamabad to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Voting on no-trust motion can shift to next week, reports Pak's Geo News
Voting on no-trust motion can shift to next week, says federal minister for information and law Fawad Chaudhry: Pakistan's Geo News
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad
Security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad on the day of no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Leave Pakistan & move to India if you like it so much: Maryam Nawaz to Imran Khan
After Imran Khan had praised India during his address on Friday, former Pakistan Prime Minister's daughter Maryam Nawaz told him to leave Pakistan and move to India.
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Will not tolerate a foreign government, says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Iran Khan while addressing the nation on Friday said that he will not tolerate the installation of a “foreign government” in Pakistan. He asserted that he will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens.
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Members of national assembly begin to arrive at Parliament house: Pak media
Members of the National Assembly have started to arrive at Parliament House ahead of the no-trust vote following the Supreme Court order, reports Pakistani media
-
Apr 09, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Pakistan national assembly expected to begin at 11 am IST
Pakistan national assembly session of no-trust vote against Imran Khan is expected to start at 11 am IST.
-
Apr 09, 2022 09:59 AM IST
No superpower can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan
A day after Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the national assembly deputy speaker's ruling on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Pakistan prime minister lauded India as “khuddar qaum” (self-respecting people), saying no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country.
-
Apr 09, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Imran Khan to face no-trust vote today
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to face the no-trust vote today.
