Where is Imran Khan as his party raises 'Kaun bachaega Pakistan' slogan in Assembly
Imran Khan once again skipped the assembly proceeding on Saturday as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued attempts to delay the no-confidence vote Khan is staring at. On April 3, Imran did not attend the assembly session and monitored the proceeding from his chamber. As soon as the deputy speaker dismissed the opposition's no-confidence motion, Imran Khan addressed the nation, in which he announced his advice to dissolve the assembly.
A week and a Supreme Court verdict later, Imran Khan again skipped the assembly on Saturday as foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will present the position of Imran Khan and the PTI government.
Commenting on Imran Khan's track record of absence, a leading Pakistani columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha tweeted, "The batsman has decided to play the last ball from the dressing room. How brave." This is in reference to Imran Khan's reiteration that he will not resign coming under the pressure of the opposition and will play till the last ball.
That Imran Khan will not accept his 'defeat' in the no-confidence vote has been made immensely clear by his earlier move of pushing for the dissolution of the assembly that has finally been struck down by the Supreme Court.
According to the Supreme Court order, today's session of the assembly can not be prorogued till the vote is held, while Qureshi has touched upon several issues in his speech, including that of Kashmir, accidental missile firing, CPEC, BRI etc. Criticising the opposition coalition, Qureshi also raised ‘Kaun bachaega Pakistan?’ slogan to which the party members chanted ‘Imran Khan’, ‘Imran Khan’.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan at the assembly. "You spotted the real Khan…..the other hasn’t got the courage & valour a Khan should have," she tweeted.
No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8 pm, says local media
The Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday afternoon following a temporary adjournment after Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested there should be a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against the government. Khan was not present in the House throughout. There are reports that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.
Shanghai official says handling of Covid outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
A top Shanghai official on Saturday admitted to shortcomings in the handling of the raging Covid-19 outbreak in the city as it logged a record 23,600 new cases amid a lockdown that's straining health care and civic infrastructure. “We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced,” deputy mayor Zong Ming said at the briefing on Saturday. Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas according to the risk levels.
Maryam calls Imran ‘psychopath’, asks him to go to India if he likes it so much
During his address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old Pakistan premier Imran Khan reiterated foreign conspiracy in toppling his government. He added that he would never back an imported regime for Pakistan, while calling his country people for street protests on Sunday evening.
India remains parents' home; love UK too: Akshata Murthy on tax evasion
Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's daughter and UK finance minister Rishi Sunak's wife fashion designer Akshata Murthy has issued a statement clarifying that Akshata will not avail of the non-domicile status and will pay the UK government tax on her foreign earnings. "These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished (21-22)," Akshata said. Rishi Sunak, who has been facing the heat, retweeted his wife's complete statement.
Imran Khan's allegations ‘absolutely’ untrue: US ahead of no-trust vote
The United States has once again denied embattled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a "conspiracy" by America to topple his government in Islamabad. This was the fourth time the US rejected Khan's allegation. Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly the youth who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket-star-turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018.
