What happens if Pak PM Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote?
- Khan's ouster is likely to bring another round of instability in the nuclear armed country, in which the military has a long record of intervening in politics.
Pakistani opposition political parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, largely on accusations of economic mismanagement.
The bid to oust Khan got a boost when a key government ally said it reached a pact with the opposition and then quit Khan's ruling coalition.
Khan's ouster is likely to bring another round of instability in the nuclear armed country, in which the military has a long record of intervening in politics.
How does the no-confidence vote work?
Under the constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house National Assembly, which has 342 members.
A candidate needs a majority of legislators, 172, to vote for him to become prime minister. That is the same number of votes against him in a no-confidence vote needed to oust him and dissolve his cabinet.
So Khan could survive a no-confidence vote even if he got fewer votes than the opposition but only if the latter did not get the 172 votes that make up a majority in the 342-seat house.
Catch Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates here
What happens after the vote?
If Khan loses the vote, parliament can continue to function until its five-year tenure ends in August 2023, after which a general election is due within 60 days.
There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then. Candidates can be put forward by any party with legislators in the assembly.
The new prime minister can, however, call a general election immediately, without waiting until 2023.
Some constitutional analysts say the assembly can be dissolved and a general election held if no candidate can secure a majority of votes to become the prime minister.
What is the timeline of the vote?
Opposition parties filed the no-confidence motion in early March, and it was presented and tabled before the National Assembly on Monday.
The speaker of the National Assembly has to carry out the vote no sooner than three days and no later than seven days after the motion is tabled.
The earliest the vote can happen is Thursday. The latest, by most accounts, is Monday.
Is the vote close?
Khan faces a tight vote. He became prime minister after his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), won the most seats in the 2018 general elections.
However, the PTI did not have a simple majority by itself and had to form a coalition with other parties.
The PTI has 155 members and Khan crossed the 172-vote threshold to be elected prime minister in 2018 with the help of coalition partners. The PTI-led coalition increased its numbers over the past three years.
What is Khan's strategy?
Khan has ordered all PTI legislators to remain absent from the assembly on the day of the vote to mitigate any chance of dissidents secretly supporting the motion to remove him.
Absenteeism would not hurt Khan's cause because he doesn't need to win; he just needs to ensure that the opposition cannot get the 172 votes needed to pass the no-confidence motion.
Khan has also filed a petition in the courts seeking lifetime electoral bans against on those found to have broken ranks, in a bid to dissuade potential dissidents.
-
YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
Google told Reuters in an emailed comment that is was committed to compliance with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma's speaker, said YouTube's move was further proof of rights and freedom violations by Washington.
-
Sri Lanka Economic crises: Parliament to convene from April 19
Amid one of the worst economic crisis in the country and a national emergency in force, the Sri Lankan Parliament is scheduled to convene on April 19. This will be the second convening of the Parliament following the imposition of a national emergency by President Mahinda Rajapaksa on April 1, after the first session was convened on April 5. The session is scheduled to be held till April 22.
-
Ukraine 'still ready' for talks with Russia: Zelenskyy
Ukraine was "still ready" to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. The last face-to-face talks between the two sides took place on March 29, during which Ukrainian negotiators are said to have signalled their readiness to accept neutrality in return for security guarantees from third parties.
-
Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown leaves residents desperate for food, medicines
China is combating its biggest rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure. In Shanghai, as the city enters its third day of strict lockdown, after staggered restrictions failed to contain infections, there are increasingly widespread reports of residents being unable to access food, medicine and other essentials. Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its outbreak.
-
Imran's Khan's PTI files plea against Pak Supreme Court order on no-trust vote
Referring to the no-trust vote, the petition said that the procedure for the same was elaborately laid down in the country's Constitution; hence Pakistan Supreme Court is “not entitled to micro-manage the affairs of the Parliament”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics