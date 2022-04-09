Imran Niazi to face last ball in Pak Assembly today
- By bringing the foreign conspiracy into focus, Pakistan PM Imran Niazi is trying to hide the games that he was playing with Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa for extending his own political life.
With electoral numbers against him in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Niazi will be voted out of power in the next few hours, provided the Assembly Speaker follows the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit. Or else there will be political chaos.
Analysis of a series of addresses he has made to the nation and in rallies shows Niazi to be delusional about the Opposition he faces and about the state of governance in Pakistan. It is quite evident that the former cricketer believes that he is very popular amongst the masses and has decided on his own to brand the entire Opposition as lackeys of the CIA on the basis of some informal conversation between the former Pak Ambassador to the US and an equivalent rank official of the US State Department.
By bringing the so-called foreign conspiracy into focus, PM Niazi is trying to hide the games that he was playing with Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa for extending his own political life. Pakistan watchers are clear that the US conspiracy is just a ruse for Imran Niazi’s bid to topple Gen Bajwa and replace him with his nominee, former DG (ISI) and now Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Unfortunately for him, Niazi was caught by Gen Bajwa while picking up the seam of the cricket ball and was forced to appoint Rawalpindi’s nominee Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the DG ISI last year. This was the turning point of the entire relationship between Niazi and Gen Bajwa, who then decided to back off from protecting Rawalpindi’s erstwhile protégé and feed him to Opposition wolves.
The use of foreign conspiracy tools by Niazi is also to hide the poor governance and bad foreign policy decisions taken by him during his regime. The state of Pakistan's economy is in tatters with both inflation and bank interest rates in double figures. On top of this, Niazi took potshots at the Biden administration and praised the jihadist Taliban for throwing away the shackles of slavery by throwing the American troops out of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. For a country that has been a recipient of over 35 billion USD worth of aid and high-end hardware since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Niazi’s statements were ungrateful and legitimately infuriated Washington. To make matters worse, he was used by China to prove his loyalty to the Xi Jinping regime and settle scores with the US with a diatribe against Washington from Beijing.
While the Modi government has ignored Niazi’s recent praise of the Indian Army and foreign policy as a sign of political desperation, the lack of overt support for their protégé from Beijing is worth noting. The only country that has come out in support of Niazi is Russia, whose forces are in a quagmire in Ukraine. The Russian conscript army is not only showing poor battle tactics on the ground but also signs of low morale against urban warfare mounted by the Ukraine forces.
PM Niazi may think that the Pakistan impoverished masses will vote him back to power in the next general elections on the foreign conspiracy plank, but the actual vote will be on his rather inept and poor governance on the ground. Governance unlike cricket is a five-year-long match with a constant eye on the opponent till the last ball.
-
Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan decodes 'khuddar quam'; Maryam invokes Vajpayee
Imran Khan's former wife and a vociferous critic Reham Khan said Imran Khan has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again. On Friday, Imran Khan address the nation and once again praised India as Reham Khan's termed his neighbouring country as 'khuddar quam' (very self-respecting people). Since the political turmoil in Pakistan began, Imran Khan has changed his stance on India. Reham Khan tweeted as Imran Khan praised India.
-
No respite in China Covid surge, Germany rejects vaccine mandate: 10 updates
More than two years into the pandemic, the world can't still let its guards down as the virus continues to mutate. New recombinant variant - XE - is the latest in the list of strains sparking concerns. India will offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 at government centres.
-
Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one million this year
Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday. Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
-
Ukraine war day 45| Russia accused of over 5,000 crimes of aggression: 10 points
In the six weeks of the Ukraine war, Moscow has been accused of 5,149 crimes of aggression and war crimes, Ukraine's foreign ministry has said in a statement as over 50 people - including children - were killed at train stations on Friday where evacuations were taking place. Russia, however, denied the attack. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
-
Pak PM Imran Khan says no superpower can dictate terms to India: ‘khuddar qaum’
A day after Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician lauded India as “khuddar qaum” (self-respecting people), saying no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country. Khan, in an emotional address to the nation, said that the two countries don't have a good relationship due to the Kashmir issue and the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics