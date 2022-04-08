Imran Khan says unhappy with Pak SC order, calls for Sunday protests

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court's ruling even though he accepted it. A day ago, the Supreme Court set aside in a unanimous verdict the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he had dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier.

Addressing the nation, the cricketing star-turned-politician said the top court did not look into the ruling camp's allegations of a foreign conspiracy in the current political turmoil in the country and documents submitted in this regard. "I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the deputy speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it."

A day ahead of a vote against the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly, the embattled leader said Pakistan was being turned into a banana republic as he reiterated the allegation that a US diplomat threatened a regime change in the country.

"What kind of democracy is this? Which democracy in the world allows this? And the biggest forum for justice, the judiciary, we expected it to take suo motu action if nothing else," he said.

Khan said he would never support an imported government for Pakistan, while exhorting the country's for street protests on Sunday evening.

He said blatant corruption and open horse-trading was underway, while adding that even the Pakistani media was also bought to support his fall.

Also read | ‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at Supreme Court for ordering no-trust vote

The country's top court also also dismissed the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on the PM's advice.

Khan said the entire drama was being done just to remove one person who was not ready to fall in line with American demands, adding the country should not have taken aid from the United States.

He again showered praises on India that said stood up for its interests even in the face of American sanctions on Russia. Khan said no power can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation, unlike Pakistan – both of which were born at the same time.