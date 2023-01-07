What's up with Hillary Clinton? She is set to teach this at Columbia University

Former US secretary of state and Democrat presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton is all set to join the prestigious Columbia University as the global affairs professor. Hillary Clinton will be teaching at the university's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), its president Lee Bollinger announced.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good," Lee Bollinger said in a statement.

Hillary Clinton will take on the role from February and is set to work with SIPA on a "variety of major initiatives," Lee Bollinger said.

Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs said, “Secretary Clinton will help us deliver on our mission to educate a new generation of principled policy leaders and generate innovative ideas grounded in research.”

"Starting in the 2023–24 academic year, students will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from her in the classroom, benefiting from her unparalleled experience in foreign and domestic policy," she said.

Hillary Clinton said on her upcoming appointment, “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts."

