Home / World News / China marks ‘chun yun’: Why is it called world's largest annual migration

China marks ‘chun yun’: Why is it called world's largest annual migration

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:12 PM IST

China Lunar Year: China's transport ministry said that it expects more than 2 billion passengers to take trips over the next 40 days.

China Lunar Year: A vendor sorts decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year at a market.(Reuters)
China Lunar Year: A vendor sorts decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year at a market.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

China marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel. Before the Covid pandemic it was also called the world's largest annual migration of people. The country is bracing for a huge increase in travelers and the spread of Covid infections as Beijing ended its stringent ‘zero Covid’ policy.

Read more: China bans social media accounts of 1,120 Covid critics: ‘Will continue to…’

This Lunar New Year public holiday, which officially starts from January 21, will be the first since 2020 without any travel restrictions domestically in China. As China witnessed historic protests against the policy that included frequent testing, restricted movement and mass lockdowns, it dramatically dismantled the policy following which cases are rising in the country overwhelming hospitals.

China's transport ministry said that it expects more than 2 billion passengers to take trips over the next 40 days. This will mark an increase of 99.5% year-on-year, reaching 70.3% of 2019 trip numbers. During the period, workers return to their hometowns which will be a first in years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Video of South Sudan's president wetting himself goes viral. Then this happened

Although concerns remain that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas which are less well-equipped to deal with the pandemic.

This also comes as the World Health Organisation expressed concern about the lack of data from China on Covid. Fearing spread of infections, many countries are requiring a negative test result for travelers from China within 48 hours of departure.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out