Home / World News / Hindus integral part of Britain: UK opposition leader on ‘Hinduphobia’

Hindus integral part of Britain: UK opposition leader on ‘Hinduphobia’

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:42 AM IST

UK opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said, "I know that many people are targeted based on their religion and there's been a rise in hate crimes in recent years. I'm so tired of our divisive politics.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is seen.(AFP)
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

UK opposition labour party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday said that his party was committed to fight against hate crimes after the communal clashes in Leicester and Birmingham following an India-Pakistan cricket match last month. In a direct reference to the term “Hinduphobia”, the leader addressing a Navratri celebrations said,

“Hinduphobia has absolutely no place in our society anywhere and we must all fight this together.”

Read more: Have concerns about open borders migration policy with India: UK home secretary

"I know that many people are targeted based on their religion and there's been a rise in hate crimes in recent years. I'm so tired of our divisive politics. I'm saddened by the division we have seen on the streets of Leicester and Birmingham in recent weeks; violence and hatred spread by extremists exploiting social media. We must all together stand firm against all attempts to spread hate," he added.

Attending the Dussehra celebrations in London for the first time, Keir Starmer spoke of the deeper significance of the festival.

"The fires that burn effigies of Ravana all over the world serve as a reminder of our need to extinguish the evil that’s facing our society – the need to defeat poverty, injustice, hate and to attack our own shadows and bad habits,” Keir Starmer said.

Read more: Indian-origin UK min blames Leicester clashes on new migrants: ‘Not racist to…’

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Hindu community for your contribution to Britain, for everything you do for us, whether its culture, business, the financial sector, the NHS, supporting your community through the cost of living. Your contribution to Britain is huge. You are an integral part of Britain, the past, the present and very much the future,” he added.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
united kingdom
united kingdom

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out