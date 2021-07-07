‘Hitler did a lot of good things’: New book reveals ‘stunning’ comments by former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump during a visit to Europe back in 2018 had reportedly said, “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” to his then Chief of Staff John Kelly, British news website The Guardian reported on Wednesday. Trump visited France in 2018 to commemorate 100 years of the first world war, which came to an end in 1918.

Details about the conversation were revealed in a book titled ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost’ by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal, The Guardian reported. The Guardian also said it had obtained a copy of the book that is yet to be released in stores.

According to the report, Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general, was “stunned” by the former President’s comments. In the book, Bender also wrote that Trump’s comments came during a conversation with Kelly who “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities,” The Guardian reported. However, HT has not accessed the book.

﻿Also, Bender further wrote that Kelly tried to tell Trump that he was wrong but Trump insisted on German economic recovery during the 1930s under Hitler, The Guardian’s report showed.

Meanwhile, Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Trump, denied the excerpts in Bender’s book. “The report from the Michael Bender book is totally false. President Trump never said this. It was probably made up by an incompetent general who was fired,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

‘Crack their skulls’

Earlier on June 25, CNN reported citing another controversial excerpt from the book, according to which Trump had made inappropriate comments about protesters against the murder of George Floyd.

When police officers used force against the protesters Trump had told his top law and order officials “That’s how you are supposed to handle these people. Crack their skulls !” CNN reported.

He also wanted the US military to go and beat the protesters, CNN reported, citing Bender’s book, and had also reportedly said “Just shoot them.”

Notably, Trump during the France trip had cancelled his visit to a US military cemetery because it was raining on the day, while many other European leaders attended the memorial events, according to several news reports.