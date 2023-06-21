Holi banned in Pakistan universities to ‘preserve Islamic identity’: Report

Pakistan on Tuesday banned the celebration of Hindu festival of ‘Holi’ to check 'erosion of Islamic identity'. The decision came after a video showing students at an Islamabad university celebrating the festival went viral. In response, the country’s Higher Education Commission issued a notification emphasising the ‘role’ of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in transforming youth, who “uphold the cultural and moral values of Islam”.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission advised all higher education institutions to refrain from participating in activities such as 'Holi' that are “obviously incompatible with the country's identity".(Representative image)

The commission, in its notification, said it was “sad” to witness incidents such as celebrating ‘Holi’, which show “a complete disconnect from the country's socio-cultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity”. “One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking Hindu festival of Holi…the widely publicised event has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image.” the commission remarked.

The notification read that the commission has the responsibility to improve the Islamic nation's higher education sector, by incorporating the principles ingrained in Pakistan's culture, values, and traditions, ultimately preserving “the nation's ideology”. The statement further acknowledged the role of religious diversity in fostering an inclusive and tolerant society but suggested it be done without “going overboard”. “The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm," the notice read.

The notification shared by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission on Tuesday.

Consequently, the commission advised all higher education institutions to refrain from participating in activities that are “obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values.”

The notification has once again flared up the debate surrounding Pakistan’s “discriminatory” approach towards its minorities, an issue which has been time and again raised by the Indian government. The United States government’s report on ‘International Religious Freedom’ published in 2022, had recommended Pakistan among the list of 12 nations, where there is a “concern for religious freedom”.

