Home / India News / ‘Responsible for death of thousands of civilians’: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC

‘Responsible for death of thousands of civilians’: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Seema Pujani said Pakistan is obsessed with India at a time when its citizens battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom.

India has used its right of reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond to Pakistan on issues of religious minorities and terrorism. “No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today. The Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practising their faith… Pakistan's policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians around the world,” India's representative Seema Pujani slammed her Pakistani counterpart Hina Rabbani Khar.

India's representative to UN Seema Pujani (File)
India's representative to UN Seema Pujani (File)

Khar on Thursday had said, “Political expediency has condoned the Hindutva regime to dehumanise the Kashmiri people by falsely equating their legitimate pursuit of rights with the canard of terrorism."

"The Indian occupying authorities have stepped up collective punishment of Kashmiris by demolishing residential homes and terminating land leases to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihoods," she said.

In reply, Pujani, said, “In the last decade, Pakistan’s own Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received 8,463 complaints. The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state.”

“Equally worse is the treatment of the Christian community. It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians,” India added.

India further said that “underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. Hindu and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls”.

Khar had also expressed her concerns that the “generous” supply of both conventional and non-conventional weaponry to India was seriously undermining South Asia's strategic stability and jeopardising Pakistan’s "national security".

India, in right of reply, said, “Pakistan representative has once again chosen to misuse august forum for its malicious propaganda against India.”

Pujani said that Islamabad is obsessed with India at a time when its citizens battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom. Calling it misplaced priorities, the Indian representative asked the Pakistani leadership to focus its energy on working for its own population instead of engaging in baseless propaganda.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
pakistan united nations
pakistan united nations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out