'Holy c***': Riders stuck mid-air upside down at Pennsylvania amusement park. Watch video

The video of Aero 360 stuck mid-air while the passengers kept dangling upside down went at an amusement park on Pennsylvania on May 30 has gone viral. 
Aero 360 ride stopped mid-air with riders dangling upside down in an amusement park in Pennsylvania. 
Published on Jun 04, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The video of a ride stuck mid-air upside down at an amusement park in Pennsylvania has gone viral. The ride, Aero 360, does offer a 360-degree over-the-top experience, as the name explains, but on that day as the ride got stuck mid-air, the 360-degree experience became a nightmare for the riders. The incident took place on May 30.

Watch video

 

"At approximately 11.54am, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle," Jeff Filicko, marketing and communications manager for Fiesta texas, said, issuing a statement. The ride was brought back to its designated position and then with the help of the San Antonio fire department, all 20 persons on the ride were safely removed without causing any injuries.

Alexandra Schneider, a passenger on the ride, shared her experience of being stuck mid-air upside down. “We were like, ‘holy c*** this is actually happening. We are stuck. Hopefully, our harnesses won’t come off,’” she was quoted as saying by Trib Live.

The ride remain closed following the incident while the amusement park authorities tried to figure out why the ride stopped mid-air.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

