Florida homeowners under fire after owl found drowning in their pool, but rescuer has something else to say

Homeowners in Florida have come under fire after an owl was found drowning in their pool, before being rescued. The incident took place in Long Island’s Commack, where the president of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League, Frankie Floridia, fished the owl out of a pool in the backyard of a house.

(Strong Island Animal Rescue League/Facebook)

A video posted to the Facebook page of Strong Island Animal Rescue League shows the owl being saved using a pool net. “Saved ! Strong Island Animal Rescue League got a call from Sweetbriar Nature Center about a owl that was drowning in a swimming pool. We immediately set out and made it there within minutes! We were able to quickly get the owl out of the pool and on his way to rehab! Teamwork saves them to keep us on call,” the page captioned the video, sharing a link for donation.

According to News 12 Long Island, the owl is being taken care of at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

‘Can't believe the home owners didn't try to help’

Many Facebook users questioned the homeowners for not using a net to rescue the owl themselves. “The people were unable to lift it out of the pool with their net?” one user questioned, while another said, “Why didn't the frigging people who called get him out of the pool Wth.” “The owners of the house don’t have a pool net?” wrote one user.

“Can't believe the home owners didn't try to help it.Just made a call,Sat back and watched the poor thing struggle,” one user wrote. Another said, “just curious, was the homeowner unable to step in the pool and rescue the owl on his own? I would think it would be faster than calling the animal rescue on their rotary phone.”

However, Frankie took to Facebook to assure that the homeowners were very good people. “The Homeowners were actually super nice caring people . Many people have phobias and fears of wildlife and sometimes for good reason . No need to bash good people who made the call for help , more than a lot of other people do . Teamwork saves them,” Frankie wrote.

