Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Hong Kong: The opening would mark the end of a three-year closure that was first imposed when COVID emerged in 2020.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth.
