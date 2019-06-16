Today in New Delhi, India
Hong Kong leader apologises after massive protests over extradition bill

Lam’s statement came after hundreds of thousands of people clogged the streets in central Hong Kong dressed in black to demand that she steps down, a day after she suspended the extradition bill.

world Updated: Jun 16, 2019 19:17 IST
Reuters
Hong Kong
Carrie Lam,Hong Kong leader,Hong Kong Bill
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. (REUTERS)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologised to the public on Sunday with “utmost sincerity and humility” after the second massive protest in a week over a proposed extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Lam’s statement came after hundreds of thousands of people clogged the streets in central Hong Kong dressed in black to demand that she steps down, a day after she suspended the extradition bill.

