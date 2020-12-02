e-paper
Hong Kong limits most gatherings to 2 people amid surge in Covid cases

Hong Kong limits most gatherings to 2 people amid surge in Covid cases

The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city reported 82 news cases on Wednesday, all but 10 of them listed as having been transmitted among local residets. Since Nov. 17, more than 1,000 cases have been reported, only a few of which were brought from outside the city.

world Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 10:09 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hong Kong
Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of coronavirus cases.

That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask wearing in public and for compulsory tests.

Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be exempt.

Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.

