Hong Kong man gets 9 years in jail in first trial under China-imposed security law

A 24-year-old Hong Kong waiter was sentenced to nine years in prison in the first trial under the stringent national security law imposed by China, reported news agency AFP on Friday. In the process, Tong Ying-kit became the first person to be convicted under the Hong Kong National Security Law, which was imposed on the city by Beijing one year ago to stamp out dissent.

Officially called the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the legislation was enacted by the Chinese Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on June 30, 2020, as opposed to it being approved by the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

The legislation triggered widespread protests in Hong Kong, as democracy activists took to the streets against the national security law. The Hong Kong administration detained and arrested several protesters over the months for breaking the law, of which the 24-year-old Tong Ying-kit was one.

Ying-kit allegedly drove a motorcycle into three police officers while flying a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, a day after the Hong Kong national security law was enacted. Charged with terrorism and secession, the Ying-kit's case was under trial in the city.

At the sentencing this Tuesday, Ying-kit was convicted of both of the aforementioned charges and sentenced to nine years behind bars.