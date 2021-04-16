Home / World News / Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai among five democracy activists jailed
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai among five democracy activists jailed

Hong Kong's District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock gave Lai a 15-month sentence, reduced by three months in mitigation.
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong.(Reuters / File)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will serve 12 months in prison for taking part in an unauthorised assembly during the 2019 mass pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-ruled financial hub.

Martin Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was given a suspended sentence of 11 months in the same case.

