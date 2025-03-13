Hope Russia will do the right thing on Ukraine: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he hopes that Russia will do the right thing regarding the war in Ukraine, reported Reuters. US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)

The US president also said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in serious discussions with Russia about ending the war.

“Hopefully, they’ll do the right thing,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump also responded to Putin's remarks on the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that while Putin made "a very promising statement" on a possible Ukraine ceasefire, but added that "it wasn't complete."

"He (Putin) put out a very promising statement but it wasn't complete," Trump said, according to AFP. "I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it (a ceasefire deal) over with fast."

What Putin said

Earlier today, Putin said that his country agrees with the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but added that any ceasefire would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict.

The Russian president said that many details need to be sorted out before advancing further in talks.

"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin told reporters at a news conference in the Kremlin. "But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis."

He also thanked Trump for his efforts to end the war.

"The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin said. "But there are issues that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues as well."

Ukraine had agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

(Inputs from agencies)