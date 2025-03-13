Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hope Russia will do the right thing on Ukraine: Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 11:51 PM IST

Donald Trump also responded to Putin's remarks on the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he hopes that Russia will do the right thing regarding the war in Ukraine, reported Reuters.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)

The US president also said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in serious discussions with Russia about ending the war.

“Hopefully, they’ll do the right thing,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump also responded to Putin's remarks on the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that while Putin made "a very promising statement" on a possible Ukraine ceasefire, but added that "it wasn't complete."

"He (Putin) put out a very promising statement but it wasn't complete," Trump said, according to AFP. "I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it (a ceasefire deal) over with fast."

What Putin said

Earlier today, Putin said that his country agrees with the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but added that any ceasefire would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict.

The Russian president said that many details need to be sorted out before advancing further in talks.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin aide slams US' 30-day ceasefire plan to pause Ukraine war

"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin told reporters at a news conference in the Kremlin. "But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis."

He also thanked Trump for his efforts to end the war.

Also Read | ‘I could do things that…’: Trump warns Russia against stalling Ukraine ceasefire deal

"The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin said. "But there are issues that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues as well."

Ukraine had agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

(Inputs from agencies)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On