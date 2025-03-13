Vladimir Putin aide slams US' 30-day ceasefire plan to pause Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide said on Thursday that he had told Washington that a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States to pause the war in Ukraine would simply give Kyiv's forces a much-needed battlefield respite. Trump's Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet Putin(Reuters file)

Yuri Ushakov, a former ambassador to Washington who speaks for Putin on major foreign policy issues, told state television that he had spoken to Waltz on Wednesday to outline Russia's position on the ceasefire.

"I stated our position that this is nothing other than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more," Ushakov was quoted by Reuters as saying.

ALSO READ: Marco Rubio says US will have contact with Russia over Ukraine: ‘If they say no…’

"Our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our well-known concerns. It seems to me that no one needs any steps that (merely) imitate peaceful actions in this situation," he added.

Moscow's advances along the front in recent months and US President Donald Trump's attempt to strike a peace deal to end the three-year-old conflict in Ukraine have raised fears that Kyiv, which was backed by the West, could lose the war.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin likely to prolong Ukraine truce talks to negotiate better terms

According to a Reuters report, Trump's Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet Putin. Russian officials said US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had provided details on the ceasefire idea on Wednesday and Russia was ready to discuss it.



Trump hopes Russia would agree to 30-day ceasefire plan

On Wednesday, Trump said in the White House that he hoped the Kremlin would agree to his proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine said it would support.

Ushakov, who has served alongside Putin in the Kremlin since 2012, said that the president would likely speak to the media later on Thursday and outline Russia's position in more detail.

The remarks from such a senior Kremlin official indicate that Putin thinks that Russia's advances on the battlefield in Ukraine and western Russia give Moscow a strong hand in peace negotiations.

It was unclear how Trump would react, though after saying on Wednesday that he hoped Moscow would agree to a ceasefire to end the "bloodbath" and that in his first term he had been tougher on Russia than other presidents.

"I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia," Trump said. “I don't want to do that because I want to get peace. I want to see peace and we'll see. But in a financial sense, yeah, we could do things very bad for Russia. It would be devastating for Russia.”