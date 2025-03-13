‘I could do things that…’: Trump warns Russia against stalling Ukraine ceasefire deal

Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Russia could face significant financial consequences if it fails to uphold a 30-day ceasefire agreement brokered during negotiations between Kyiv and Washington in Saudi Arabia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and US President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.(AP File)

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump confirmed that US officials were traveling to Russia to present the agreement and explore broader peace talks. "We have people currently heading to Russia," Trump said, expressing optimism that Moscow might accept the truce.

However, he also cautioned that continued military aggression from Russia would lead to severe economic repercussions. "I can do things that would be very bad for Russia, would be devastating for Russia. However, I don't want that outcome. But I want to see peace."

Ukraine has already agreed to the US-backed ceasefire, but Russia has remained non-committal, with the Kremlin stating that it is still evaluating the proposal and awaiting further details from American officials before making a decision. The agreement calls for an immediate halt to hostilities on land, sea, and air.

According to a Bloomberg report, Vladimir Putin will probably agree to eventual truce terms with Ukraine but wants his own conditions met beforehand, likely dragging out the negotiations.

The Russian leader wants to make sure his stipulations are taken into account before agreeing to a ceasefire, the report said.

Diplomatic efforts underway

Trump underscored his administration’s commitment to securing peace, noting that he remains hopeful Russia will agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities. "People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The White House confirmed that Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, a mediator in both the Gaza and Ukraine conflicts, would be in Moscow this week to discuss the agreement. Trump did not confirm whether he would personally speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin but acknowledged "positive messages" from Moscow, stating, "I hope he's going to have a ceasefire."