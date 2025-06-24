Hours after Trump claims ceasefire, Iran fires missiles at Israel: Key developments

Hours after United States President Donald Trump claimed that a ceasefire understanding had been reached between Israel and Iran, the latter launched a missile attack on the former. After Trump's claim, Iran responded saying that there was no ceasefire understanding “as of now”. (AP)

While Trump's ceasefire deadline for Iran passed, the Israeli military warned that a new barrage of missiles had been fired from Iran. The attack killed at least three people in Israel's Beercheba city, local reports said.

Here is a lowdown of the key developments so far on Tuesday.

📌 US President Donald Trump earlier today claimed that a ceasefire understanding had been reached between Israel and Iran. “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

📌Minutes after the announcement, explosions were heard, likely due to a suspected drone strike, in Camp Taji in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad. No casualties were reported, according to the state media.

📌 After Trump's claim, Iran responded saying that there was no ceasefire understanding “as of now”. However, they added that if Israel stopped its “illegal aggression” against the people of Iran by 4 pm Tehran time, the country had no intention to continue hostilities.

📌 While Iran showed its willingness towards the cessation of hostilities, Israel maintained silence on the matter, The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided no response to a message by the Associated Press seeking his comment on the ceasefire understanding.

📌Following Iran's comment on the ceasefire, the country's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi put up a cryptic post, thanking the Iranian armed forces. ""The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am," Araghchi said.

📌Hours after the ceasefire announcement by Trump, Israel said its defense forces had identified missiles launched from Iran toward its territory. The IDF said that the defensive systems would intercept the threat, while urging the public to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

📌Reports said that Iran launched six missiles towards Israel, killing four people in the Beersheba city, according to Israeli emergency services. While two missiles were launched in the first attack, the second salvo had four missiles. The country closed its airspace until further notice, according to AP news agency.

📌Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu, in a security meeting with his cabinet, asked his ministers to not make public remarks on Trump's ceasefire announcement.

📌Three survivors were found under the rubble after Iran's missile strikes hit a building in Beersheba in southern Israel. Fire and rescue teams, along with the country's Home Front Command Forces, are involved in rescue operations.

📌Iran has fired a sixth round of missiles towards Israel, according to the IDF, with sirens sounding in Haifa city.