Trump claims credit for Israel-Iran ceasefire: ‘They came to me for…’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Israel and Iran came to him to ensure peace. His new post comes after he announced that a ceasefire has been agreed the two countries and will be phased in over 24 hours. In his fresh post, Trump claimed that both countries came to him for peace and that they will see “tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their future.” Donald Trump said “they have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. (Reuters)

He also emphasized that both the countries have so much to loose if they stray from this “righteousness and truth. “They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump highlighted that the real winner of peace would be the world and the Middle East, stating, “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!”

Earlier in his post, Trump said that claimed that the war between Israel and Iran could have continued for years and destroyed the Middle East. He said that both the countries will get some time to complete their missions post which a ceasefire will be declared in staged process. Trump’s announcement about the ceasefire came after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar in retaliation to the American bombing of its nuclear sites the previous day.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there has been no agreement on any ceasefire as of now. He also hinted that if Israel stops its aggression against Iran, Israel will have no intention to continue the response attacks. Israel's officials are yet to give an official reaction to Trump's ceasefire claims.

Hours after his post about the ceasefire, Israel Defense Forces sounded sirens and detected incoming missiles from Iran.