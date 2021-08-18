Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Hours after vowing to 'honour women's rights', Taliban kill woman in Takhar
world news

Hours after vowing to 'honour women's rights', Taliban kill woman in Takhar

As Taliban raced ahead at a stunning pace to capture Afghanistan, on its streets, ads with women in western clothes were covered in white paint, while men in jeans and T-shirts rushed to change into traditional tunics.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Women from Takhar province sit inside her tent in a public park in Kabul.(AP Photo)

The Taliban are slowly spreading their reign of terror across Afghanistan, despite promising to change the way of governance from their rule 20 years ago. Reports have been emerging from Kabul and other cities about Taliban fighters beating up women and roaming around streets looking for ex-government workers.

In one such incident, the insurgents killed a woman for being in public without a head covering, the New York Post reported. The incident took place on Tuesday in Takhar province where the woman was shot for not wearing a burqa, the report added.

It further said that the woman's body was lying in a pool of blood, and her family members were crying near it.

This is a latest example of how Taliban wishes to keep an iron grip on Afghanistan. Shockingly, the incident was reported on the same day when the group's spokesperson said the Taliban will honour women's rights and are looking for peace.

As Taliban raced ahead at a stunning pace to capture Afghanistan, on its streets, ads with women in western clothes were covered in white paint, while men in jeans and T-shirts rushed to change into traditional tunics. Thousands were seen rushing towards the airport in Kabul in a desperate bid to escape the country.

"The only thing people are thinking about is how to survive here or how to escape," Aisha Khurram, a 22-year-old, was quoted as saying by news agency AP in Kabul. "The only thing we have is our God."

The fighters of the new regime have been patrolling the streets of Kabul and many other cities, beating up people who are trying to escape. There are reports of the fighters opening fire to scare away the crowd from Kabul airport.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.
