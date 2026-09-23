Housing, debris removal, economic and hospital repairs: Inside Trump's $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan

US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace is reportedly planning to toll out a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for war-torn Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday.

Displaced Palestinians gather amid the rubble of a heavily damaged building being used as a shelter in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)

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The proposed plan includes spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the Axios reported, citing the plan.

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The plan reportedly includes 66 project proposals and offers one of the most comprehensive roadmaps for what Gaza's early months of post-war reconstruction and governance would look like.

Gaza recovery needs $71.4 billion over 10 years

The plan estimates physical damage in Gaza at $35.2 billion and says full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade, according to the report.

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{{^usCountry}} "The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The reconstruction plan is reportedly the result of one year's worth of work by dozens of people, the Board of Peace, and the Palestinian technocratic government. Trump's Board of Peace includes 28 member countries.

Will Hamas, Israel standoff impact Gaza reovery?

However, the road to Gaza reconstruction may not be as smooth as it appears on the paper as the Board of Peace needs Israel and Hamas to cooperate for the plan to move forward.

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The report points out that while Netanyahu's Israeli government has agreed in principle to aspects of the plan that have been discussed previously, it refused to start implementing it citing domestic political reasons ahead of the elections.

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Hamas disarmament is another issue as the group has agreed in principle to disarm, it hasn't been tested yet.

The Board of Peace, according to the report, hopes that the Gaza reconstruction plan can start after the Israeli elections on October 27.

While a ceasefire is in place between Palestine and Israel for nearly a year now, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed since it took effect.

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Israeli forces have carried out repeated airstrikes since the ceasefire began and frequently open fire on Palestinians near military-held zones.