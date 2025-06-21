Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Houthis threaten to attack US vessels in Red Sea if Trump joins Israel in Iran conflict

AP |
Jun 21, 2025 10:43 PM IST

The threat comes as US President Donald Trump is weighing active US military involvement in the war between Iran and Israel.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to resume attacks on US vessels and warships in the Red Sea if the Trump administration joins Israel's military campaign against Iran.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels are backed by Iran. (Reuters)
Saturday's threat came in a prerecorded video statement by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree.

“In the event of the American involvement in the attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea,” Saree said.

US President Donald Trump is weighing active US military involvement in the war.

News / World News / Houthis threaten to attack US vessels in Red Sea if Trump joins Israel in Iran conflict
