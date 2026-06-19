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How did a 3-year-old end up in a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo? Man arrested in attempted murder probe

A 3-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being forced into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 07:01 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A 3-year-old boy was critically injured on Thursday at a zoo in England after he appeared to have been forced inside a crocodile enclosure by an apparent stranger, who was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

What happened

A 3-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being forced into a crocodile enclosure.(Unsplash/ Representative image)

According to the New York Times, the Cambridgeshire Police said that the attack happened around 1:30pm local time at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdon, which is a family-run zoo outside Cambridge. It was not immediately clear whether the boy was thrown into the enclosure or how many crocodiles were involved.

As per CNN, that Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers were called to the zoo at 1.24pm to reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure.”

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What was the zoo's response

The hospital referred questions about the boy's injuries to the Cambridgeshire Police, which said it could not release further details while the investigation was ongoing, according to the New York Times.

The zoo, in a statement posted on social media, said it was praying for the boy and his family. “Out of respect to the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice,” the zoo said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today,” zoo added.

According to their website, the zoo is home to more than 100 animals, including crocodiles, African lions, and Bengal tigers. The zoo also offers a 30-minute experience where visitors aged 16 and older can pay 80 British pounds to “meet and feed our snappy crocodiles.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

united kingdom death crocodile
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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