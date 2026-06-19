How did a 3-year-old end up in a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo? Man arrested in attempted murder probe

A 3-year-old boy was critically injured on Thursday at a zoo in England after he appeared to have been forced inside a crocodile enclosure by an apparent stranger, who was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

What happened

A 3-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being forced into a crocodile enclosure.(Unsplash/ Representative image)

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According to the New York Times, the Cambridgeshire Police said that the attack happened around 1:30pm local time at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdon, which is a family-run zoo outside Cambridge. It was not immediately clear whether the boy was thrown into the enclosure or how many crocodiles were involved.

As per CNN, that Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers were called to the zoo at 1.24pm to reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure.”

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{{^usCountry}} The boy was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. Police described his condition as critical but stable in a social media post three hours after the attack. Police added specially that trained officers are supporting the boy and his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. Police described his condition as critical but stable in a social media post three hours after the attack. Police added specially that trained officers are supporting the boy and his family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 30-year-old man from Norfolk, a county about 100 miles northeast of London, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say they do not believe he and the child are known to each other and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 30-year-old man from Norfolk, a county about 100 miles northeast of London, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say they do not believe he and the child are known to each other and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Verity McCann, a detective inspector with the Cambridgeshire Police, said in a statement: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verity McCann, a detective inspector with the Cambridgeshire Police, said in a statement: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.” {{/usCountry}}

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What was the zoo's response

The hospital referred questions about the boy's injuries to the Cambridgeshire Police, which said it could not release further details while the investigation was ongoing, according to the New York Times.

The zoo, in a statement posted on social media, said it was praying for the boy and his family. “Out of respect to the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice,” the zoo said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today,” zoo added.

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According to their website, the zoo is home to more than 100 animals, including crocodiles, African lions, and Bengal tigers. The zoo also offers a 30-minute experience where visitors aged 16 and older can pay 80 British pounds to “meet and feed our snappy crocodiles.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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