How House Democrats Turned Against Israel Aid

The left wing has long been critical of Israel. But the recent vote showed how other Democrats—of all political stripes and seniority—have grown frustrated with the government of Prime Minister

More than 100 House Democrats voted for an amendment this month that sought to cut off military financing for Israel. The vote, which failed, was seen as a key barometer of where the party stands amid growing concern about Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

What a difference two years makes.

PREMIUM Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), in red, with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus at the U.S. Capitol.

More than 100 House Democrats voted for an amendment this month that sought to cut off military financing for Israel. The vote, which failed, was seen as a key barometer of where the party stands amid growing concern about Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

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The left wing has long been critical of Israel. But the recent vote showed how other Democrats—of all political stripes and seniority—have grown frustrated with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opinion polls have also found support for Israel among U.S. voters—particularly Democrats—falling sharply.

“While this amendment is ill-conceived, I vote yes for the message that it sends,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), the former House speaker, summing up the stances of many of her colleagues who have been longtime backers of Israel but voted against the aid this time.

The last time support for Israel was directly tested, only about three dozen Democrats voted against aid. In that 2024 vote, the House overwhelmingly passed $26.4 billion in emergency spending that included supporting Israel’s defenses and replenishing U.S. military stockpiles.

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In 2024, only 17% of House Democrats voted against Israel aid. In the 2026 vote, nearly half (48%) voted in opposition to the financing package. No Republican except Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who introduced the amendment, voted against Israel in the recent vote.

Congressional Progressives

Members of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus made up the majority of votes against Israel in the most recent vote, more than quadrupling since 2024. Thirty-four other House Democrats joined them.

Democratic leadership

A notable shift was seen among House Democratic leadership. In 2024, all five House leaders voted in favor of Israel aid. This time, two leaders, Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado, voted in opposition to aid.

Clark called the holding of the amendment vote a stunt by Republicans but said she was voting for the measure because the “status quo is not tenable.”

Freshman Democrats

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Some of the shift came from freshman Democrats. Ten of them voted this month against Israel aid in districts where their predecessors voted in favor of aid in 2024.

The opposite was less common. Three freshman Democrats whose predecessors had voted against Israel aid voted in favor this month. The group included Reps. Wesley Bell of Missouri and George Latimer of New York, who defeated anti-Israel progressives former Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, respectively, in heated 2024 primaries.

Competitive races

Democrats running in highly competitive House races were much more likely to vote in favor of Israel aid.

Of the group whose races are rated “tossup” or “lean,” only two sided against Israel aid in this month’s vote, and one didn’t vote.

Generational divides

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By age, the most pro-aid group among House Democrats in the most recent vote was Generation X, which includes House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Members in Gen X were the only group in which the majority voted to defend Israel aid.

While support has deteriorated across the caucus, millennials have shifted the most. Two years ago, 84% of them voted in favor of Israel, vs. only 34% this month.

Republicans

No Republicans, other than Massie himself, supported this month’s amendment. This is a significant shift from 2024, when 21 Republicans voted against Israel. This time around, with President Trump in the White House, the anti-foreign-aid wing of the party held its fire.

Write to Terell Wright at terell.wright@wsj.com and Kara Dapena at kara.dapena@wsj.com