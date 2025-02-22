JERUSALEM — Hamas released the remains of three Israeli hostages this week as part of a fragile ceasefire that began in January, but a fourth body handed over was that of Palestinian woman, Israeli officials said. How many hostages are left in Gaza?

The remains sent to Israel on Thursday were those of children Ariel and Kfir Bibas as well as Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted. Kfir, who was 9 months old when he was taken, was the youngest captive. His brother was 4.

A fourth body that Hamas had said was that of the Bibas children’s mother was also released — but DNA tests showed it was not Shiri Bibas, said Israel’s military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge Friday for what he described as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. In a statement, Hamas said it would “conduct a thorough review,” suggesting a mix-up of remains might have occurred after Israeli bombing of the area where both the hostages and Palestinians were present.

Hamas abducted some 250 people in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Hamas had agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire. Five Thai citizens who were working in Israel and abducted were freed last month as part of a separate deal.

Six hostages who are still alive are expected to be released on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Here are details on the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023:

Total captured: 251

Hostages freed in exchanges or other deals: 136, of whom 3 died in captivity

Hostages still in captivity: 67, of whom Israel has declared 31 to be dead

Hostages in captivity who are soldiers: 13, of whom Israel has declared 7 to be dead

Bodies of dead hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Non-Israelis still in captivity: 5 , of whom 2 are believed to still be alive

Separately:

Three Israelis have been held in Gaza since before the Oct. 7, 2023, attack: the body of one soldier killed in the 2014 war and two civilians who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and are believed to be alive.

