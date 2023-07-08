Donald Trump investigation is costing US taxpayers this huge amount per month

Federal investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former US president Donald Trump are costing the Department of Justice (DOJ) over $1 million per month, as per a new expenditure report. Jack Smith- DOJ's special counsel- is investigating Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents as well as the aftermath of US presidential election in 2020.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.(AP)

DOJ's expenditure report showed total spending from November 2022 to March 2023 of $5,428,579- just over $1 million per month in the five-month span. The money was spent on personnel compensation, travel and transportation, rent, communications, utilities, printing, contractual services, supplies and acquisition of equipment, it said.

What has happened in Donald Trump's case so far?

Last month, Donald Trump was indicted on several federal charges relating to his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence with which he became the first former president to face federal criminal charges. The charges included willful retention of classified documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents and making false statements to investigators. Donald Trump has denied all the charges.

Who is special counsel Jack Smith?

In November, attorney general Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to act as a special counsel in both the cases. Merrick Garland said the investigation was “into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021.”

Donald Trump has targeted Jack Smith since his federal indictment calling him a "major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party."

In a TruthSocial post this week, Donlad Trump wrote: "Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest...Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail