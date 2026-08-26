How the Iranian Shahed Drone Transformed War—With China’s Help

In early July, terrifying shrieks were heard across Kyiv. As part of a wider attack on the Ukrainian capital, Russia had launched cheap one-way drones powered by turbojet engines instead of propellers. Drones like the Shahed-136 have been central to Russia’s aerial attacks on Ukraine. The Shahed drones, now more like missiles, were capable of flying up to around 300 miles an hour—roughly three times as fast as older versions. Some 30 people were killed in the attack, which also included ballistic and cruise missiles. It was the latest innovation in one-way attack drones and, like others, it only became possible thanks to China, whose factories provided the engines, according to Ukrainian officials who examined some of them.

Electronics linked to multiple countries have been found in projectiles launched by Russia against Ukraine.

Washington’s main strategic rival has long served as arguably the most important clearinghouse for Shahed components, including engine parts, servomotors and gyroscopes, according to current and former U.S. officials and analysts. It is part of a complex global supply chain that analysts say enabled an isolated country—Iran—to pioneer and share one of the most transformative military innovations of the era: cheap, flying, killing machines that have bedeviled the U.S. and its allies, added to the civilian toll in Ukraine and undermined America’s military edge in the Middle East. China’s foreign ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment. It previously said it strictly regulates the export of “dual use” components, which can serve both civilian and military purposes. It rejects unilateral U.S. sanctions that punish unauthorized trading of such parts, saying they violate international law. The Shahed—a deceptively simple and destructive flying wedge of fiberglass, microchips and explosives costing as little as $20,000—helps show how weapons proliferation has changed, and why tapping global supply chains is now so important.

A large Russian missile and drone attack targeted Kyiv in July.

A Shahed drone was on display during a rally in Tehran in February.

In the past, technological innovations in warfare tended to come from major powers that had their own industrial bases, enabling them to produce their weapons at scale. The AK-47 rifle is a good example: It was developed by Russian designers, influenced by a German assault rifle, then mass-produced by the Soviet Union’s sprawling factories. In today’s world, however, any country with an idea for a weapon—even a middle power such as Iran—can turn to cheap parts suppliers abroad, especially in China. To develop Shaheds, Iran employed a design pioneered by the U.S. and West Germany. To actually make them, however, Tehran had to source parts from across the globe, including Western nations as well as China. Yet even the Western parts tended to get moved through shell companies in mainland China or Hong Kong to disguise their origin, and over time, many were replaced by components made there, according to former U.S. officials, Ukrainian officials and analysts. Hong Kong’s government said it vigorously enforces United Nations sanctions but not those imposed unilaterally by individual nations, which it says violate international law. The Shahed and its variants continue to wreak havoc. Shahed drones helped devastate a U.S. base in Bahrain at the start of the war with Iran, fueling Navy logistics problems. Ukraine’s air force says Russia has launched Shaheds each night this month. Such drones have also forced the U.S. and its allies to burn through pricey interceptors. China and India have revealed their own versions. Iran has also sold its drone technology to Venezuela, Syria and Ethiopia, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, while Russia’s Africa Corps has used Shaheds in Mali. The U.S. military, meanwhile, was inspired by Shahed technology to develop a low-cost drone that it has used in the war with Iran. “We’re going to see these things everywhere,” said Mick Ryan, a military analyst and retired Australian Army major general. Born from isolation The first warning was the buzzing. The crew of the MV Mercer Street, an oil products carrier sailing off Oman’s coast, heard a loud hum followed by an explosion in the waters behind them early on July 29, 2021. A few hours later, a similar light green, delta-shaped drone slammed into the pilot’s cabin, killing the Romanian captain and a British security officer. They were the first known victims of the Shahed-136 drone, whose precursors had only appeared in Iranian state media and 2019 strikes on Saudi oil facilities. The drone was the product of decades of work by Iran to rebuild its air force, which had been decimated by purges and defections after the country’s 1979 revolution, as well as U.S. embargoes on parts for American-made aircraft. Iranian engineers likely benefited from Western designs, analysts say. In the 1980s, the U.S. and West Germany collaborated on a drone to take out radar systems. An Israeli company later built a similar drone known as the Harpy. Iran likely had some access to Harpy drones used by Israel in Syria or Lebanon, said Farzin Nadimi, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. But the design had also been widely known for years in military journals.

An Iranian girl holds up a model of a drone during a rally in Tehran.

The Shahed has emerged as an emblem of national strength in Iran.