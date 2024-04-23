 How will Indian illegal migrants in UK be impacted by Rwanda deportation plan? | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How will Indian illegal migrants in UK be impacted by Rwanda deportation plan?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Last year, 1,192 Indian migrants took dangerous English Channel route to reach the UK illegally.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak's plan to relocate some migrants to Rwanda gained parliamentary approval early Tuesday. He confirmed that deportation flights would commence in July.

(FILES) Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover on the south coast of England.(AFP)
(FILES) Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover on the south coast of England.(AFP)

What is Rwanda's deportation plan?

The Rwanda asylum plan involves relocating some asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda, where their claims will be processed under a five-year agreement. It will be applicable to those "entering the UK illegally" after January 1, 2022.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

If successful, they could be granted refugee status and allowed to stay; otherwise, they could seek asylum in another "safe third country" or apply to settle in Rwanda on other grounds, BBC reported.

No asylum seeker would have the option to apply to return to the UK under this arrangement.

ALSO READ- EXPLAINER-What is Britain's Rwanda migrant deportation plan?

Why the UK wants to deport asylum seekers?

The government argues that the plan will deter people from attempting to arrive in the UK via small boats across the English Channel.

Details regarding the number of individuals on these flights remain undisclosed, but Sunak mentioned plans for "multiple flights a month through the summer and beyond."

The government has reportedly prepared by increasing detention spaces to 2,200 and deploying 200 dedicated caseworkers to expedite processing. Additionally, 25 courtrooms and 150 judges are available to handle legal cases associated with the plan, the report added.

ALSO READ- UK's Sunak says nothing will stop Rwanda policy, migrants die in channel

How will Indians be affected by the Rwanda plan?

• The number of Indians seeking asylum in the UK in 2023 surpassed the 5,000 mark for the first time in 2023. Post-pandemic, Afghanistan topped the list with close to 9,300 applications, followed by Iran (7,397), Pakistan (5,273) and India (5,253), March month data from the UK Home Office showed, reported The Hindu (premium article).

• More than 1,000 Indians risked their lives in 2023 by crossing the English Channel from Europe in inflatable small boats for job opportunities and asylum in the UK.

• Last year, 1,192 Indian migrants embarked on the perilous journey to reach the UK. Indians ranked ninth, while the majority of those who successfully crossed into the UK hailed from Afghanistan (5,545 people), Iran (3,562) and Turkey (3,060).

• The share of illegal migrants from India aged 18-29 has witnessed a significant surge, comprising nearly 60 per cent of the total number of illegal Indian migrants who crossed into the UK in 2023, the report said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / How will Indian illegal migrants in UK be impacted by Rwanda deportation plan?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On