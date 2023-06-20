Hundreds of Indian Americans rejoice as they prepare to welcome Narendra Modi to the US

Indian Americans are reportedly excited to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States from June 21 to June 24. Narendra is set to visit the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Narendra will be welcomed by Joe and Jill amidst a 21-gun salute on the South Lawns of the White House on June 22 (ANI Photo)

A group of Indian Americans are already planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when Narendra’s Air India One lands on the afternoon of June 21. Another group is planning to gather together at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington. This is located near the White House where Narendra is set to stay during his visit.

Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, has reportedly claimed that the group at the Freedom Plaza is planning to hold cultural events representing India. “It is India’s diverse cultural show and growth story. We have roughly 25 programs representing Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the northeast with 160 artists participating,” Adapa said, according to The Indian Eye.

“The Indian American community feels that they are part of this historic story. They’re proud that this momentous occasion is happening. That too when India became the fifth largest economy and the third largest, so the community itself is very proud about their country of origin,” he added.

Narendra will be welcomed by Joe and Jill amidst a 21-gun salute on the South Lawns of the White House on June 22. It has been reported that over 7,000 Indian Americans are planning to gather there. Registration for people attending the welcome ceremony will soon be closed by the White House.

“India was known as an underdeveloped country. All that has changed in the last ten years. Thanks a lot to Shri Modiji who has transformed India not only with the IT generation but by rising high above all the expectations of people in terms of infrastructure development, in terms of financial independence given to all the markets,” said Premkumar Swaminathan, who is from Tamil Nadu in India.

Narendra is set to become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time. “I think it is crucial for us to understand kind of the importance of Modiji speaking on the stage. A lot of global leaders have spoken separately in the Union House of Representatives. They have spoken for state dinners and all of that. But, somebody addressing the state of the joint session is something very very unusual. So, that tells how geopolitics has come around, that tells how much Modiji has made an influence in the entire geopolitical world,” Srilkeha Reddy, a resident of Virginia, told ANI.

Mohan Sapru, a member of the Kashmiri Hindu diaspora in Washington, said, “I just want to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir. And I’m sure together we will be working together with Modiji for resolving all the issues with regard to Kashmiri Hindus’ resettlement safely back in Kashmir.”

Narendra is also set to address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. He will be addressing the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in DC too.