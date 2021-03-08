Hungary’s Covid-19 mortality rises despite having high vaccination rate
Hungary’s coronavirus mortality rate has risen to one of the world’s worst, forcing Prime Minister Viktor Orban to severely tighten a lockdown even as the country is among the European Union leaders in Covid-19 vaccinations.
Schools and nearly all retail outlets closed on Monday, denting optimism over the nation having jumped to second place in vaccinations per capita in the EU, behind tiny Malta. With more than 1 million jabs, Hungary has administered 13.2 doses per 100 people, compared with the trading bloc’s average of 9.1.
The gains were propelled by hundreds of thousands of Chinese and Russian shots, which drew criticism from some member states for undermining EU unity.
And at home, Hungarians are facing the yearlong pandemic’s highest daily infections over the weekend, with reports of hospitals struggling to keep up with the influx of coronavirus patients. The surge was seemingly a surprise for the government, which recently had been discussing easing previous curbs.
Hungary has the third-highest Covid-19 fatality rate in the world after Mexico and Peru and is in fourth place in deaths per capita after the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
While Hungary doesn’t break down data for intensive-care units, the government reported that a record 806 people are on ventilators, double the number from two weeks ago. It plans to triple the number of available ICU beds, Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said at a briefing on Monday.
The worsening outbreak is creating an opening for the opposition, which plans to unify for next year’s election for the first time since Orban swept to power in 2010. Ater three landslide victories for the ruling party, the majority of polls this year show it consistently behind.
- Monday's poll findings follow a warning last week that despite recent high-profile appointments of women globally, wider progress towards equality in political representation and other key areas is faltering.
- During the two-hour conversation, Meghan opened up about her life as a member of the British royal family, concerns raised by its members with respect to the colour of their baby’s skin and the intense media scrutiny they faced.
- President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4pm local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.
- In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.”
- The migrant workers, which include a huge number of Indians, make up about 90 per cent of Singapore's Covid-19 tally, which stands at 60,046. The death toll is 29.
