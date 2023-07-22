Hunter Biden's lawyer strikes back at Marjorie Taylor Greene over displaying explicit photos in congressional hearing

In a fiery exchange that has left tongues wagging, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has found herself in hot water after displaying sexually explicit but censored photos of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing. The controversial move has prompted Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to file an ethics complaint against the Georgia Republican. The lawyer demands that the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) take action, accusing Greene of violating House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.

People watch as US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds up a graphic photo of Hunter Biden during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC,(AFP)

Controversy at the oversight committee hearing

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised eyebrows as she exhibited photographs of Hunter Biden engaged in graphic sexual acts with alleged prostitutes. The purpose was to question whether Hunter had violated the federal Mann Act of 1910.

The act prohibits the transportation of women across state lines for immoral purposes, including prostitution and debauchery. As Greene displayed the images, some lawmakers expressed concern over their appropriateness for public viewing.

Hunter Biden's lawyer takes action

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lawyer, has penned a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, urging them to condemn and discipline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her actions. Lowell argues that Greene's behavior has brought disrepute to the House of Representatives and violated House Ethics rules. He accuses her of using the hearing as a platform for fundraising and generating online attention at the expense of harassing and embarrassing Hunter Biden.

Political stunt or serious inquiry?

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds up a graphic photo of Hunter Biden during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, (Twitter)

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her actions as an attempt to shed light on potential wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, critics have labeled it a political stunt. The images were obtained from Hunter Biden's infamous abandoned laptop, adding another layer of controversy to the debate. As calls for accountability grow louder, the Office of Congressional Ethics will review the complaint and determine whether further action is warranted.

The outcome of this investigation may reshape the boundaries of congressional conduct and serve as a precedent for future hearings.