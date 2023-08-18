News / World News / Hurricane Hilary grows stronger, here’s when the storm will hit Southern California

Hurricane Hilary grows stronger, here’s when the storm will hit Southern California

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 18, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Category 4 Hurricane Hilary targets Mexico's Pacific coast, with potential impact on Southern California, offering drought relief but raising flood risks.

Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is projected to head towards the central Baja California peninsula, potentially making landfall or staying just offshore. This storm has grabbed attention due to its rarity and potential impact on the US.

This handout satellite image courtesy of NOAA taken on August 16, 2023, shows hurricane Hilary approaching Baja California, Mexico. Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific on August 16, 2023 and was expected to further intensify before approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said. Heavy rainfall was also expected in the southwestern United States from Friday as the storm moves north, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (AFP)
This handout satellite image courtesy of NOAA taken on August 16, 2023, shows hurricane Hilary approaching Baja California, Mexico. Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific on August 16, 2023 and was expected to further intensify before approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said. Heavy rainfall was also expected in the southwestern United States from Friday as the storm moves north, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (AFP)

Potential impact on Southern California

Hilary's path could lead to heavy rainfall in parts of Southern California as early as the weekend. The storm is expected to produce significant rainfall, with forecasts predicting 3 to 5 inches, and isolated amounts up to 10 inches. This is particularly concerning as the region hasn't experienced a tropical storm since 1939.

Unusual situation and possible flooding

While Hilary's weakening is anticipated before reaching Southern California, the sudden influx of heavy rain raises concerns about flooding. The parched Southwest could experience some relief from prolonged drought conditions, but the intensity of the rainfall might overwhelm waterways, potentially exacerbating the flood risk.

Relief and risks for drought-stricken areas

Drought conditions have been persistent across California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Hilary's arrival, however, offers a silver lining by potentially delivering multiple years' worth of precipitation to some of the driest regions. While this could help alleviate drought concerns, the concentrated rainfall may lead to dangerous flash flooding, as seen in the past.

Cooling effect and temperature relief

In addition to potential relief from drought, the Southwest might experience a temporary respite from scorching temperatures. The combined impact of rainfall and cloud cover could bring down triple-digit temperatures by as much as 20 degrees, offering a much-needed break from the extreme heatwave.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Hilary poses ‘excessive rainfall threat’ over Southern California, here's all you need to know

A rare and unpredictable storm

Hilary's projected path and impact on the US remain uncertain due to its rarity and potential for swift changes. Meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely to provide accurate forecasts and warnings to the affected areas. The unpredictability of the storm highlights the need for preparedness and vigilance among residents.

As Hurricane Hilary approaches, the Southwest US faces a mix of hope for relief from drought and concern over potential flooding. The region, unaccustomed to such tropical storms, must stay informed and ready to respond to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of this powerful weather phenomenon.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out