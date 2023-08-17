Tropical Storm Hilary poses ‘excessive rainfall threat’ over Southern California, here's all you need to know

Hilary, a tropical storm and likely hurricane forming off the coast of Mexico could impact Baja California and Southern California this weekend, said meteorologists. The hurricane forming off the coast of Mexico could impact Baja California and Southern California this weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm which is likely to become a Hurricane by Thursday, is expected to head toward the Baja California peninsula in the coming days. It is expected to weaken when approaching the peninsula but might still create heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the areas.

Eventually, the storm is expected to its way into Southern California.

"Heaviest rainfall amounts will especially focus over parts of the Southwest U.S./Southern California, but remain locally uncertain as dependent on the ultimate track of Hilary," said the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecasts a “significant excessive rainfall threat” for parts of southeast California, southern Nevada and western Arizona this weekend. The predicted rainfall can move throughout south-central California into early next week.

While no warnings have been made about the possible effect of the storm and hurricane, many can't help but fear that a repetition of Maui Wildfires could occur in SoCal.

Tropical storms and hurricanes are unusual in the state but with Tropical Storm Kay's impact last year, it's not uncommon. A Category 2 hurricane, it caused about $10.62 million and was responsible for five deaths.