Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Schools closed in Los Angeles, San Diego amid flood warning

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: The tropical storm Hilary reached the Mexican coast, far from heavily populated areas, about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada on Sunday. It then moved through Tijuana, which is prone to mudslides, and posed a threat to makeshift homes on the hillsides near the US border. Later on Sunday, the storm reached San Diego and continued north into desert regions. The rain from the storm caused flooding across Mexico's dry Baja California Peninsula and then moved over Southern California, where it flooded roads, brought down trees, and raised concerns about flash floods reaching places as far north as Idaho.

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP)

Forecasters noted that Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. It brought floods, mudslides, strong winds, power outages, and the chance of isolated tornadoes. The storm has already brought over 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain to some mountain areas and threatened to bring more rain than the usual annual amount to inland desert regions.