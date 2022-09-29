Hurricane Ian: Shark sweeps into streets amid rain, tornadoes in Florida. Video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 29, 2022 03:22 PM IST

Hurricane Ian In Florida: In a video widely shared on social media, a shark was seen swept into the street in Fort Myers in Florida.

Hurricane Ian In Florida: Shark swept into the streets in Florida.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

As Hurricane Ian ploughed into Florida with catastrophic force leaving power out, forcing residents into a curfew and inundating streets with seawater, the state rapidly transformed into a disaster zone. Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday after pummeling Cuba on Tuesday and leaving the island nation without power for hours.

More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate ahead of the category four hurricane. As Hurricane Ian smashed Florida, the ocean was swept up submerging homes, businesses and streets.

In a video widely shared on social media, a shark was seen swept into the street in Fort Myers in Florida as heavy rainfall brought down trees and powerlines.

Watch video here:

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 3:00 pm on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday, AFP reported.

