Hurricane Ian: Shark sweeps into streets amid rain, tornadoes in Florida. Video

As Hurricane Ian ploughed into Florida with catastrophic force leaving power out, forcing residents into a curfew and inundating streets with seawater, the state rapidly transformed into a disaster zone. Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday after pummeling Cuba on Tuesday and leaving the island nation without power for hours.

More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate ahead of the category four hurricane. As Hurricane Ian smashed Florida, the ocean was swept up submerging homes, businesses and streets.

In a video widely shared on social media, a shark was seen swept into the street in Fort Myers in Florida as heavy rainfall brought down trees and powerlines.

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 3:00 pm on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday, AFP reported.

