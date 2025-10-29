Hurricane Melissa live tracker: Latest updates, path, and live cams as storm hits Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, unleashing catastrophic winds, heavy rainfall, and massive storm surges across the island. A man walks under the rain before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Canizo, a village in Santiago de Cuba, Monday, Oct. 28, 2025.(AP)

As of 4 pm ET, Melissa has weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Widespread damage and flooding across Jamaica

Live footage and social media images show severe destruction in multiple parts of the Jamaica. Bridges and roads are submerged, while homes, schools, and hospitals have sustained significant damage.

Official warning: 'Do not leave shelter'

In its latest bulletin, the US National Hurricane Center issued a warning, describing the situation as "extremely dangerous and life-threatening."

"Residents should not leave their shelter and should remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions. To protect yourself from wind, the best thing you can do is put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. An interior room without windows, ideally one where you can also avoid falling trees, is the safest place you can be in a building. You can cover yourself with a mattress and wear a helmet for added protection,” the NHC advised.

Current location and track of Hurricane Melissa

As of the most recent NHC update, Hurricane Melissa's center has moved over Jamaica's north coast, near the tourist resort town of Montego Bay. Sustained winds have decreased slightly to 150 mph from 185 mph at landfall, but the storm remains extremely dangerous.

Melissa is currently moving northeast toward Cuba and the Bahamas, where it is expected to weaken to a Category 4 as it crosses Cuba. The system is projected to downgrade to Category 2 as it enters the North Atlantic later on Wednesday.